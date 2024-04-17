 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Jaime Diaz Download

Jaime Diaz

Studio Analyst and Contributor, GOLF Channel

Jaime Diaz joined GOLF Channel in 2018. As a GOLF Channel Insider, Diaz appears in-studio on Golf Central as well as Golf Central Live From on-site at the sport’s biggest events.

Before joining GOLF Channel, Diaz most recently served as editor-in-chief of Golf World and as a senior writer for Golf Digest. With more than 30 years of experience covering the golf industry, Diaz is a nine-time Golf Writers Association of America award winner. His long list of career accolades includes being honored as the recipient of the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism in 2012, and being recognized by Jack Nicklaus as the recipient of the Memorial Golf Journalism Award in 2014.

A San Francisco native, Diaz also previously served as a golf writer for the New York Times and Sports Illustrated, and has authored or co-authored several books.