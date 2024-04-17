Jaime Diaz joined GOLF Channel in 2018. As a GOLF Channel Insider, Diaz appears in-studio on Golf Central as well as Golf Central Live From on-site at the sport’s biggest events.

Before joining GOLF Channel, Diaz most recently served as editor-in-chief of Golf World and as a senior writer for Golf Digest. With more than 30 years of experience covering the golf industry, Diaz is a nine-time Golf Writers Association of America award winner. His long list of career accolades includes being honored as the recipient of the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism in 2012, and being recognized by Jack Nicklaus as the recipient of the Memorial Golf Journalism Award in 2014.

A San Francisco native, Diaz also previously served as a golf writer for the New York Times and Sports Illustrated, and has authored or co-authored several books.