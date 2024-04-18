 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Jim "Bones" Mackay Download

Jim “Bones” Mackay

On-Course Reporter, NBC Sports

Jim “Bones” Mackay joined NBC Sports in 2017 as an on-course reporter for the network’s PGA TOUR live tournament coverage. Mackay serves as an on-course reporter for select events, including the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Mackay also serves as host of “Playing Lessons” on GolfPass, getting unique insights from some of the best golfers in the world.

The addition of Mackay marked the first occasion in which a full-time PGA TOUR caddie signed on for a regular tournament broadcasting role. However, Mackay’s decision to join NBC Sports wasn’t the first time he traded in a caddie bib for a microphone, as he took part in GOLF Channel’s live tournament coverage as an on-course reporter at the 2015 RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Mackay caddied for five-time major champion Phil Mickelson during a 25-year stretch that ultimately would encompass a Hall of Fame career with 42 PGA TOUR wins, in addition to representing the United States on 22 consecutive occasions as a member of Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams. Mackay also served as Justin Thomas’ caddie for the better part of three seasons, including Thomas’ come-from-behind victory at the 2022 PGA Championship.