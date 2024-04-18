Jim “Bones” Mackay joined NBC Sports in 2017 as an on-course reporter for the network’s PGA TOUR live tournament coverage. Mackay serves as an on-course reporter for select events, including the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Mackay also serves as host of “Playing Lessons” on GolfPass, getting unique insights from some of the best golfers in the world.

The addition of Mackay marked the first occasion in which a full-time PGA TOUR caddie signed on for a regular tournament broadcasting role. However, Mackay’s decision to join NBC Sports wasn’t the first time he traded in a caddie bib for a microphone, as he took part in GOLF Channel’s live tournament coverage as an on-course reporter at the 2015 RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Mackay caddied for five-time major champion Phil Mickelson during a 25-year stretch that ultimately would encompass a Hall of Fame career with 42 PGA TOUR wins, in addition to representing the United States on 22 consecutive occasions as a member of Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams. Mackay also served as Justin Thomas’ caddie for the better part of three seasons, including Thomas’ come-from-behind victory at the 2022 PGA Championship.