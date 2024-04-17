 Skip navigation
Jim Gallagher Jr.

Jim Gallagher Jr.

Studio Analyst and On-Course Reporter, GOLF Channel

Jim Gallagher Jr. serves as an on-course reporter for PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour live tournament coverage. He also contributes to the network’s Golf Central news coverage as a studio analyst.

Gallagher Jr. turned professional in 1983 and won five times on the PGA TOUR over the course of his career. He competed as a member of the 1993 Ryder Cup team, and also as a member of the 1994 Presidents Cup team. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he currently resides in Mississippi with his family.