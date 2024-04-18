 Skip navigation
JoshuaPerry.jpg Download

JOSHUA PERRY

Analyst, College Football

Joshua Perry is a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ college football studio show, providing insight and commentary on the college football landscape.

Perry, who joined NBC Sports after five seasons with the Big Ten Network, enjoyed a successful career at Ohio State, winning the inaugural 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship as the No. 4 seed Buckeyes defeated No. 2 seed Oregon, 42-20. Perry led the team with 124 tackles during the championship season.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, he played linebacker for two seasons (2016-17) with the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. He retired from the NFL after spending the 2018 season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

In addition to Big Ten Network, Perry hosts a daily sports talk show, The Rally, which airs on Stadium.