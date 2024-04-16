Ken Goss was named Executive Vice President of Remote & Studio Operations, NBC Sports Group, in October 2020. He is responsible for the development of and implementation on remote and studio technical operations and production planning across NBC Sports Group, which includes overseeing all aspects of field and studio production management, field engineering, technical field managers, and mobile unit facilities.

A nearly 40-year veteran at NBCUniversal, Goss oversees the studio and remote operations for more than 1,500 broadcasts yearly, including Sunday Night Football, primetime’s #1 TV show, Super Bowl XLIX, the most-watched program in U.S. television history, Football Night in America, the most-watched weekly studio show in sports, and other high-profile NBC Sports Group properties, including NASCAR, PGA/LPGA/Champions Tours, Notre Dame Football, Triple Crown horse racing, INDYCAR, and the Premier League.

Previously, Goss has served as Senior Vice President of Remote & Studio Operations for NBC Sports, NBCSN, NBC Sports Regional Networks, and Golf Channel; SVP of Remote Operations & Production Planning from 2011 to 2019; Vice President of Sports Operations from 2006 to 2010; and Director of Sports Operations from 1996 to 2005. During this time, he was instrumental in the technical and production planning efforts on several NBC Sports properties, including 10 Super Bowls, the PGA Golf Tour, and the French Open.

Goss has been part of 12 Olympic Games in various capacities, beginning with the Seoul Games in 1988 as a production manager. At the Barcelona Games in 1992, he served as a manager of venue operations, and since 2004, Goss has served as an operations producer.

Goss joined NBC Sports as a unit manager in August 1985. He began his career in 1983 as a studio/field scheduling coordinator for NBC Broadcast Operations.

Goss is the recipient of 15 Sports Emmy awards for both sports and Olympic broadcasts.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business Administration, Goss and his wife, Cheryl, have two daughters.