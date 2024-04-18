 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

MARIA TAYLOR Download

MARIA TAYLOR

Host

Maria Taylor is a television host and producer. She is the host of Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports, and several other prestigious NBC Sports properties. She is the first female full-time host of Football Night.

Over an unprecedented 10-month period, Taylor hosted the primetime network broadcast of the NFL Draft, the NBA Finals, the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Super Bowl, and the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Taylor is executive producing and currently in production on an eight-part television documentary series on the history of the Black quarterback in the NFL. In 2021, Adweek named her one of the “Most Powerful Women in Sports.” In 2022, TIME Magazine included Taylor in their TIME100 Next list, which identifies the “emerging leaders who are shaping the future.” Taylor was also featured in the 2022 Giorgio Armani “Crossroads” campaign, celebrating the global stories of 12 women, exploring the determination it takes to push past social conventions and limitations to achieve one’s dreams.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, Taylor delivered the commencement address in May 2021, marking the 60-year anniversary of the university’s integration.