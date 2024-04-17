A golf industry veteran of more than 25 years and a best-selling author, Matt Adams joined GOLF Channel in 2015.

In addition to his role with GOLF Channel, Adams hosts an award-winning radio show, “Fairways of Life,” airing Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. ET on the Fairways of Life App, available on Apple and Android devices.

Adams has co-authored multiple books in the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, but considers golf his primary profession and passion. An expert in golf equipment technology, he has built and designed clubs for major manufacturers, including Nicklaus, MacGregor, Ram and Wilson, and previously worked as a golf course operator.