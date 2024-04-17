Peter Drury joined NBC Sports in July 2022 as the lead Premier League play-by-play commentator. A popular and critically acclaimed match caller, Drury has worked in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Drury spent 18 years handling play-by-play for the Premier League’s world feed, with many of the matches he has called appearing on the platforms of NBCUniversal.

Drury began his career at BBC Radio in 1990, calling matches for Leeds, before moving to Five Live in 1994. During his tenure at BBC Radio, he called the 1996 UEFA Champions League Final, UEFA Euro 96, as well as golf tournaments such as the Open Championship and the Ryder Cup.

Drury transitioned to television commentary, joining ITV in 1998 as a football commentator. Drury enjoyed immediate success and called the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. He went on to call four World Cups for ITV in his 15-year career with the company (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010), as well as four European Championship tournaments (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012). He also commentated on the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and Sony’s This is Football video game series.

In 2013, Drury joined BT Sport, where he continued to call matches for the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europe League, and FA Cup. Drury had a career highlight in 2014, when he commentated on the 2014 FIFA World Cup final match between Germany and Argentina. Drury went on to also call the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including its final match between France and Croatia. Drury joined CBS Sports in 2020 for its UEFA Champions League and UEFA Euro League coverage in the United States. He also works for Amazon Prime Video for its Premier League coverage in the United Kingdom.

A two-time winner (2021 and 2019) of the Football Supporters’ Association Commentator of the Year and the recipient of the Sports’ Journalists’ Association Commentator of the Year honor in 2020, Drury has received high praise for his unique style of commentating, with critics and fans alike noting it as poetic and literary.