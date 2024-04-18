 Skip navigation
Peter Jacobsen Download

Peter Jacobsen

Analyst, GOLF Channel

Peter Jacobsen is an analyst for select PGA TOUR tournaments as well as the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship National Finals from Augusta National Golf Club. Jacobsen also serves as analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the PNC Championship.

Jacobsen recorded seven victories during his PGA TOUR career, the last coming at the 2003 Greater Hartford Open at the age of 49. He also was voted PGA TOUR Comeback Player of the Year in 2003, and was a member of two Ryder Cup teams (1985 and 1995). He also is a multiple major winner on the PGA TOUR Champions (2004 U.S. Senior Open and the 2005 Senior PLAYERS Championship).

In 2013, Jacobsen was the recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, an honor presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies the values of character, charity and sportsmanship. He also is the owner of Peter Jacobsen Sports, an event management company that runs several professional golf tournaments, including the CVS Caremark Charity Classic.

A self-taught guitarist, Jacobsen was a lead singer and namesake of Jake Trout and the Flounders, a band he formed in the 1980s with Mark Lye and the late Payne Stewart.