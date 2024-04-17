 Skip navigation
Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Robbie Earle Download

Robbie Earle

Analyst, Premier League & Co-Host, The 2 Robbies Podcast

Robbie Earle serves as a studio analyst of NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage including Premier League Live, NBC Sports Group’s pre- and post-match show. A former Jamaican national team player and Premier League star, Earle provides insights and analysis from NBC Sports Group’s state-of-the-art International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn. Earle has worked as a color commentator for NBC Sports Group’s Major League Soccer coverage and as an analyst for BBC, ITV, Sky, the Portland Timbers and ESPN. In addition, Earle co-hosts The 2 Robbies podcast alongside Robbie Mustoe.

Since retiring from the soccer pitch, Earle has established himself as a versatile sports journalist working in print, radio, television and digital media. Earle has worked for the London Evening Standard, the Stoke-on-Trent Evening Sentinel, Capital Radio, BBC Radio 5 Live, and numerous other major English media organizations.

During his soccer career, Earle played in more than 600 league games and scored approximately 150 goals. He began his professional career with Port Vale (1982-1991) and signed with Wimbledon in 1991. Earle was a member of Wimbledon’s legendary “crazy gang” side; he captained the team for five years and was named Wimbledon Player of the Decade in 2000.

Although born in Newcastle-under-Lyme, England, Earle was eligible to play for the Jamaican National Team (1997-2000) due to his heritage. He was captain of the squad for two years and in 33 international caps, he scored a total of eight goals, including Jamaica’s first-ever World Cup Finals goal versus Croatia in 1998.

Earle was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 1999. He has served as an Honorary Patron of Show Racism the Red Card, the campaign that uses footballers to educate against racism.