Ryan Lavner joined GOLF Channel in 2012, and currently is a senior writer for GOLF Channel, as well as a college golf insider for the network.

Since joining GOLF Channel, Lavner has been a regular contributor to the network’s editorial coverage of the PGA TOUR, along with college golf. In 2016, Lavner was the recipient of the first-place prize for the “special project” category at the annual Golf Writers Association of America awards.

Prior to GOLF Channel, Lavner spent more than two years at Golfweek.

A native of Canandaigua, N.Y., Lavner graduated from the University of Georgia in 2009. He and his wife Amy live in Orlando with their two children.