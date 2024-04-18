Sanya Richards-Ross serves as a track & field analyst for NBC Sports. The five-time Olympic medalist made her NBC Sports debut in 2016, during NBC’s presentation of the U.S. Olympic Trials. That same year, Richards-Ross also served as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympics. She continued in that role during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Representing the United States, Richards-Ross won gold medals in the 400m and 4×400 meter relay at the 2012 London Olympics. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Richards-Ross won a gold medal in the 4×400 meter relay and a bronze in the 400m. Richards-Ross also won a gold medal in the 4×400 meter relay at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

On the international stage, Richards-Ross won a combined nine medals at outdoor and indoor World Championship meets, including four gold medals in the outdoor 4×400 meter relay along with two individual gold medals in the 400m at the 2009 outdoor World Championships and 2012 World Indoor Championships. Richards-Ross retired shortly after the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

In 2006, Richards-Ross set the American record for the 400m (48.70) – a mark that still stands today. She also holds the record for most career sub-50 second 400ms, with 49 total.

Richards-Ross also enjoyed a decorated career as a student-athlete at the University of Texas. During her time as a Longhorn, Richards-Ross won five NCAA championships and was an 11-time All-American. She was inducted into the Texas Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016.

In May 2021, Richards-Ross served as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent in her first Kentucky Derby assignment with NBC Sports.