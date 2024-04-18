 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Porino

Cycling Reporter

Steve Porino spends the cycling season on the back of a motorcycle as the ‘Inside-the-Race’ correspondent and commentator for NBC Sports Group’s cycling coverage, including the Tour de France, Tour of California and USA Pro Challenge. He also served as the alpine skiing reporter for NBC Olympics at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, his fifth Olympic assignment.

In addition to cycling, Porino has been a member of the NBC Olympic team since the 2002 Salt Lake Games and has been a part of all NBC’s Alpine World Cup and World Championship broadcasts since 1997. Porino has been the voice of alpine skiing since the Outdoor Life Network (now NBCSN). He continues his full-time coverage of World Cup skiing at Universal Sports Network along with other Olympic sports.

A former U.S. Ski team downhill racer turned writer then broadcaster, Porino hails from a family of skiers. He put on his first pair of skis at age three. By six, he had entered the world of racing, and in 1981, at the age of 14, he enrolled in the Burke Mountain Ski Academy in Burke, Vt. In 1988, he earned a spot as a downhill racer on the U.S. Ski team and raced for the national team until 1992. Porino also coached the Snowbird Ski team in Utah from 1993-96 while completing his communications degree at the University of Utah.

He currently resides in Bend, Ore., with his wife Amanda and two daughters, and still enjoys hitting the slopes.