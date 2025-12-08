 Skip navigation
Neal Brown
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Matt Campbell
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Will Hall
Tulane taps Green Wave passing coordinator Will Hall to succeed coach Jon Sumrall after the CFP

Top Clips

Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Neal Brown
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Matt Campbell
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Will Hall
Tulane taps Green Wave passing coordinator Will Hall to succeed coach Jon Sumrall after the CFP

Top Clips

Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Report: Diamondbacks and Michael Soroka agree to 1-year deal, $7.5 million

  
Published December 8, 2025 03:00 PM
What Williams' deal means for Mets' bullpen plans
December 2, 2025 02:40 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks the reports of Devin Williams signing a three-year deal for the New York Mets and how it impacts his fantasy stock, along with the team's bullpen plans.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with right-hander Michael Soroka on a one-year, $7.5 million deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical.

The 28-year-old Soroka is expected to bolster the back of the D-backs’ starting rotation. He was 3-8 with a 4.52 ERA last season, starting 16 games for the Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched mostly out of the bullpen.

A 2019 All-Star with the Atlanta Braves, Soroka was one of the game’s best young pitchers, finishing with a 13-4 record and a 2.68 ERA that season. But he tore his right Achilles twice — once in 2020 and again in 2021 — which kept him off the mound for more than two full seasons.