Terry McAulay, a three-time Super Bowl referee, joined NBC Sports in 2018 as an on-air rules analyst, and serves in that capacity for Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Saturday Night, and Notre Dame Football.

McAulay, who spent 20 years as an on-field NFL game official, and a decade as a college football officiating administrator, worked his first Super Bowl broadcast on Feb. 13, 2022 at Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock

In Dec. 2020, McAulay was named the 2021 winner of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award presented by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. McAulay is among the 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class, which also includes current Alabama and former LSU head coach Nick Saban and former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston.

McAulay served as a referee for the last 17 of his 20 NFL seasons (1998-2017), previously serving as a side judge and a field judge. He led the officiating crew in three Super Bowls (XXXIX, XLIII, and XLVIII) and worked 15 additional NFL Playoff games, including nine conference championship games. He also served as the American Athletic Conference’s coordinator of football officiating from 2008-17 (named the Big East Conference from 2008-13). As an on-field college official, McAulay was the referee for the Nebraska-Tennessee national championship game (Bowl Alliance Championship) at the Orange Bowl in January 1998.