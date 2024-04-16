Bill Bridgen is President & Group Leader of NBC Sports Regional Networks. In this role, he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the NBC Sports Regional Networks across the country and leads NBC Sports Regional Networks’ relationships with leagues and team partners.

Since 2016, Bridgen oversaw the West Coast-based RSNs, which is comprised of NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Northwest. Previously, Bridgen served as President & General Manager of CSN New England (now NBC Sports Boston), since 2007. Prior to joining CSN New England, Bridgen was Executive Vice President of Distribution & Network Development, Comcast Programming Group. Before Comcast, Bridgen founded & served as President of HorseRacing TV for four years. He was also VP of Affiliate Relations for Fox Sports Net & Fox Cable Networks in Los Angeles. Prior to joining Fox, Bridgen was a partner at Keesal, Young & Logan, an L.A.-based securities law firm.

Bridgen graduated from Temple University with a law degree and Gettysburg College with a bachelor’s degree in business management.