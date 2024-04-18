 Skip navigation
BobPapa_8x10.jpg Download

Bob Papa

Play-by-Play, PGA TOUR Champions

Bob Papa joined GOLF Channel in 2012 and serves as a play-by-play host for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR Champions live tournament coverage, in addition to the network’s collegiate golf live tournament coverage, led by the NCAA Golf Championships.

A sports broadcasting veteran, Papa has hosted telecasts for NBC’s coverage of the Olympics since 1992, and is the radio play-by-play voice of the NFL’s New York Giants. In addition to working for GOLF Channel, Papa also works with Westwood One radio, calling the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He previously was a part of HBO’s Boxing After Dark. The Fordham University graduate began his play-by-play career right out of college in Utica, N.Y. The Bronx native has been the voice and face of countless sports programs since 1986, and resides in New Jersey. He has three sons, Christopher, Will and Nicholas.