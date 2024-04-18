Bob “Bobke” Roll joined NBC Sports’ cycling coverage as an analyst in 2012, and works on the Tour de France, Critérium du Dauphiné, Amgen Tour of California, Paris-Roubaix, and other international cycling road races.

Roll is a former professional cyclist, competing as a Tour de France racer (he finished the event three times) and mountain bike competitor throughout his career.

Roll continues to ride road and mountain bicycles recreationally. He is a native of Oakland, California and currently resides in Durango, Colorado.