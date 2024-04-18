 Skip navigation
BOB ROLL Download

BOB ROLL

Cycling Analyst

Bob “Bobke” Roll joined NBC Sports’ cycling coverage as an analyst in 2012, and works on the Tour de France, Critérium du Dauphiné, Amgen Tour of California, Paris-Roubaix, and other international cycling road races.

Roll is a former professional cyclist, competing as a Tour de France racer (he finished the event three times) and mountain bike competitor throughout his career.

Roll continues to ride road and mountain bicycles recreationally. He is a native of Oakland, California and currently resides in Durango, Colorado.