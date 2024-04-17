 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

BRITNEY EURTON

Britney Eurton serves as a reporter for NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Eurton made her NBC Sports debut in June 2017 on the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, and worked her first Triple Crown for NBC Sports debut in 2018.

Eurton began her broadcasting career in 2014 with TVG Network, where she continues to serve as a paddock host and reporter. At TVG, she covers Thoroughbred racing across the U.S. and internationally.

Eurton resides in Los Angeles, CA., and is a graduate of the University of Southern California. She is the daughter of Peter Eurton, a former jockey and accomplished thoroughbred racehorse trainer.