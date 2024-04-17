Britney Eurton serves as a reporter for NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Eurton made her NBC Sports debut in June 2017 on the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, and worked her first Triple Crown for NBC Sports debut in 2018.

Eurton began her broadcasting career in 2014 with TVG Network, where she continues to serve as a paddock host and reporter. At TVG, she covers Thoroughbred racing across the U.S. and internationally.

Eurton resides in Los Angeles, CA., and is a graduate of the University of Southern California. She is the daughter of Peter Eurton, a former jockey and accomplished thoroughbred racehorse trainer.