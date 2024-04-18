 Skip navigation
CraigPerks_8x10.jpg Download

Craig Perks

Lead Analyst, Korn Ferry TOUR

Craig Perks joined GOLF Channel in 2010 and currently serves as lead analyst for the network’s Korn Ferry TOUR live tournament coverage, as well as a tower analyst for PGA TOUR live tournament coverage. Prior to joining GOLF Channel, Perks won the 2002 PLAYERS Championship and was named the 2002 New Zealand Sportsman of the Year. Born in New Zealand, Perks played college golf at the University of Oklahoma and University of Southwestern Louisiana before turning professional in 1993. He played on the Korn Ferry TOUR and PGA TOUR for 14 years before retiring in 2007.

He currently resides in Lafayette, La., with his wife and children.