Greg Hughes is Executive Vice President, Communications, NBC Sports. He joined the company in October 2011.

Hughes oversees all strategic media and public outreach on behalf of NBC Sports, GOLF Channel, sports on Peacock, and all of the accompanying digital assets. The portfolio includes the NFL, Olympics, Big Ten Conference, Premier League, PGA Tour/President’s Cup, USGA, The Open Championship and Ryder Cup, Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup horse racing, NASCAR, IndyCar, the USFL, original programming, and many other sports properties. Hughes also oversees all internal communications for the company.

Among the highlights since Hughes joined NBC Sports in October 2011, Sunday Night Football is the most-watched primetime show on television for an unprecedented 12 consecutive Sept.–May TV seasons (2011-22) and is on pace for a 13th consecutive #1 finish; the 2022 Beijing Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics becoming the most streamed Winter and Summer Games ever; the 2012 London Olympics becoming the most-watched event in U.S. television history with more than 217 million viewers; and four Super Bowls, each of which became among the most-watched programs in U.S. television history.

Hughes, a longtime communications executive, spanned the globe as the lead communications person for Turner Sports from 1990-2006, leading all sports-related public and media relations efforts on events including Winter Olympics, NBA regular season, All-Star and postseason play, NFL regular season and Super Bowl shoulder programming, Wimbledon, PGA Championship and PGA Grand Slam events, multiple summer and one winter Goodwill Games, and numerous other events. He also served as the senior communications executive for the Atlanta Braves (2003-06) and the Atlanta Thrashers (1998-2003).

From 2007-11, Hughes served as President of Sedan Communications, a public relations firm he founded that represented major sports media companies, events and businesses, including NBC Sports and Olympics, Universal Sports, All American Games, The Whistle, Sportsman Channel, US Road Sports, Banded Nation, and the Atlanta Braves, among others.

Hughes received a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis on Public Relations from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is on the Board of Visitors for the university’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications. He received the school’s Distinguished Service Award in April 2012, and the Ralph Nafziger Award for Achievement in Journalism within 10 years of graduation (1997).