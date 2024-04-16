 Skip navigation
jeff-behnke1.jpg Download

Jeff Behnke

Vice President, NASCAR, NBC Sports

An 11- time Emmy Award-winning sports television producer and executive, Jeff Behnke joined NBC Sports in January of 2013, as Vice President of NASCAR Production. Operating out of Charlotte, N.C., Behnke serves as the day-to-day leader in all areas of NBC Sports’ NASCAR production efforts.

In addition to overseeing production planning and editorial content for NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage, Behnke also oversees production planning for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, SuperMotocross, and IMSA.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Behnke served as Executive Producer of Turner Sports for seven years, where he coordinated and provided strategic direction for all productions and personnel covering NASCAR, NBA, MLB and several of golf’s Major Championships. Behnke’s appointment to Executive Producer was the culmination of a 27-year run at Turner that included more than two decades of NASCAR production experience.

Behnke began his production career at ABC Sports, where he worked on a variety of events including the Indianapolis 500, Wide World of Sports and multiple Olympic Games.

A native of Memphis, Tenn., Behnke earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and broadcasting from the University of Tennessee. He and his wife Bekah currently reside in Charlotte, and have three sons, Alex, Luke and Zack.