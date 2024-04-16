Jon Miller is President, Acquisitions & Partnerships, NBC Sports. Previously, Miller served as President of Programming where he was responsible for linear and digital sports programming.

Miller, who is credited for creating the NHL Winter Classic – an event that the New York Times said “has stolen New Year’s Day” – led the team that oversees nearly 10,000 hours of annual programming on NBC Sports and NBC linear and digital channels including The Kentucky Derby, The Preakness Stakes, The Breeder’s Cup, Royal Ascot, the NFL, French Open, Notre Dame Football, Tour de France, The America’s Cup, IndyCar and NBC’s golf properties, which include the PGA TOUR’s Players Championship, The Open Championship and President’s Cup, as well as the PGA of America’s Ryder Cup. Miller is also responsible for NBC Sports’ original programming and works closely with SKY Sports on international programming opportunities.

Most recently, Miller created the strategy and led the negotiations that delivered BIG TEN Saturday Night to NBC, as well as leading the team that acquired the Premier League, the preeminent soccer league in the world. He also was responsible for bringing the USGA Championships back to NBC. He has been instrumental in the acquisition of some of the world’s top sports properties, helping solidify multi-year agreements for The Indianapolis 500, the top open-wheel racing series and one of the biggest events in all of sports, NASCAR, America’s top Motorsports Franchise, IMSA, MotoGP, Supercross, USFL, The Rugby World Cup, Rugby 7’s World Series, Six Nations Rugby Championship.

An innovative and resourceful leader, Miller created the successful NBC Sports Owned Properties unit which generates income from non-traditional revenue streams and does not rely merely on advertising as the sole source of income. The unit acquires and develops new and existing sports properties, and is actively involved in the creation, organization, marketing, production and execution of the events. Properties under that umbrella that he created include the highly successful American Century Golf Championship, The PNC (Father/Son) Championship, the annual high school football showcase, The All-American Bowl and The National Dog Show, which has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition.

He is also actively involved with the programming and execution of NBC Sports properties on PEACOCK which serves as the vertical streaming extension of several major NBC Sports’ properties (including Big Ten Football, Premier League, MLB, USGA, Rugby, Indycar, Tour de France, Supercross).

Jon has served as a board member for the NY/NJ Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and is actively involved as an advisory board member for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, as well as the NYC Chapter of the March of Dimes Sports Division.

Miller, who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Bethesda, Md., graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He and his wife, Jan, have two sons, Jeff and Robby.