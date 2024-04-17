 Skip navigation
Kira K. Dixon Download

Kira K. Dixon

Reporter and Studio Host, NBC Sports

Kira K. Dixon joined NBC Sports in 2021 as a reporter on GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR coverage. Since then, Dixon has added studio hosting responsibilities and reporting on additional events such as swimming to her repertoire. Dixon previously served as a GolfPass Lifestyle Correspondent where she hosted Golf Advisor Living and Golf Advisor Round Trip on GOLF Channel. Dixon also hosts digital content for the USGA.

Dixon was Miss America in 2015 and moved into a broadcasting career where she eventually found her niche in golf. A standout junior golfer, she has always had a love for the game and regularly plays in Pro-Ams whenever she gets a chance.

Dixon earned her Master’s in Specialized Journalism at USC and resides in San Francisco with her husband, Andrew.