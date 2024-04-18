 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
LannyWadkins_8x10.jpg Download

Lanny Wadkins

Analyst, PGA TOUR Champions

Lanny Wadkins returned to the broadcast booth in 2011 as a lead analyst for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR Champions live tournament coverage.

The World Golf Hall-of-Famer won 21 PGA TOUR events over the course of his playing career, including the PGA Championship. The former U.S. Ryder Cup captain is recognized as one of the fiercest competitors of his generation.

In 1970 Wadkins won the U.S. Amateur Championship before turning professional in 1971. He captured his first professional victory in 1972 and was voted Rookie of the Year. This was followed by two more wins in 1973. He then went on to win the 1977 PGA Championship in a three-hole sudden death playoff at Pebble Beach. He was the runner up in four subsequent major championships, and on three occasions, finished third in the Masters. He won THE PLAYERS Championship in 1979 and was voted PGA of America Player of the Year in 1985.

He played for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup eight times between 1977 and 1983, tying the highest number of appearances by an American at the time, before later captaining the team in 1995. He joined the PGA TOUR Champions in 2000 and divided his time between competition and broadcasting for CBS Sports as its lead golf analyst until 2007. Wadkins was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2009.