Martin Hall is currently the Director of Instruction at Ibis Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Fla. and began with the Golf Channel in 2011. Hall has been a golf professional since 1975 and competed on the European Tour. Hall is a renowned teaching professional who has taught players on the PGA Tour, PGA Seniors and LPGA Tour. LPGA Tour player Morgan Pressel is among one of Hall’s students.

Hall has been named amongst Golf Digest’s Top 50 Teacher for the past 10 years. He is also a contributing teacher for Golf Magazine along with being named Golf Magazine’s Top 100 Teacher since 1994. Hall has been honored with being named South East Chapter PGA Teach of the Year in 2002, South Florida PGA Teacher of the Year in 2003 and being a finalist for the PGA National Teacher of the Year Award in 2006, ’08 and ’13.

Hall’s public speaking credentials include speaking at the U.S. National Teaching Summit 2002, ’06 and ’13 and the British PGA Teaching Conference in 2006. He also addressed the Swiss PGA in 2010. Hall has appeared numerous times on Golf Channel and featured on ESPN radio and PGA Tour radio. Part of Hall’s teaching repertoire include, teaching in 16 different countries, producing and consulting on instructional videos and books, which include 19 instructional videos and five instructional books he collaborated on with the PGA Tour Partners Club. Hall can also add author to his long list of accomplishments. He has published three books called, “Golf Myths Exposed”, “What the Pros Know that You Don’t” and “Houdini Shots.”

Hall has made a lifetime vocation to learn from the best teachers and has studied under most of them – Bob Toski, Jim Flick, Peter Kostis, John Jacobs, Henry Cotton, Homer Kelly, Jim Hardy, Phil Ritson, Mike Bender, Chuck Evans, Ben Doyle, Chuck Cook, Tom Ness, Jim Suttie, Craig Harmon, and Dr. Rick Jensen. Hall is married to LPGA Rookie of the Year, Two-time Solheim Cup player and nine-time tournament winner, Lisa Hackney.