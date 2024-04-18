 Skip navigation
marty-snider.jpg Download

MARTY SNIDER

Pit Reporter & Host, NASCAR on NBC

Marty Snider serves as a pit reporter for NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series and INDYCAR coverage. Snider is also the pre and post-race host for NASCAR studio coverage and regularly contributes to NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR call-in show NASCAR America Motormouths.

Snider previously worked with NBC Sports as a NASCAR pit reporter from 1999 until 2006, and on assignments for Football Night in America and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In addition, Snider has covered Professional Bull Riding, off-road racing and open wheel racing for NBC Sports.

Snider began his television career in 1994 working as a sports reporter for NBC’s affiliate in Greenville, S.C. and acted as an associate producer for ESPN’s NASCAR Today. Snider co-produced HBO’s Emmy Award winning series, 24/7, featuring Jimmie Johnson and co-hosted The Morning Drive on Sirius XM’s NASCAR channel. He also reported for NASCAR.com’s NASCAR Insider, and The Preview Show delivered by FedEx Racing.

Snider has been accredited with several awards throughout his broadcasting career including six network Emmy awards, and NASCAR.com’s “Pit Reporter of the Year” in 2007.

Snider was raised in High Point, N.C. and attended University of North Carolina at Charlotte where he earned a degree in Political Science. He resides in Charlotte, N.C. with his wife, Andrea, and their three children. Snider’s son, Myatt, competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.