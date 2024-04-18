 Skip navigation
RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One

nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions

MorganPressel2023.jpg Download

Morgan Pressel

Analyst & On-Course Reporter, GOLF Channel & NBC

Morgan Pressel serves as an analyst and on-course reporter for LPGA Tour, PGA TOUR and USGA coverage on GOLF Channel and NBC. Pressel joined GOLF Channel and NBC Sports in March 2021, with her first on-air appearance coming at the LPGA Drive On Championship presented by Volvik at Golden Ocala.

Owning one of the most decorated careers in women’s amateur golf history, Pressel became the then-youngest player to ever qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open in 2001 at age 12. On the LPGA Tour, she became the then-youngest-ever winner of a modern major championship when she won the 2007 ANA Inspiration (formerly the Kraft Nabisco Championship) at age 18. Still competing on the LGPA Tour, Pressel is a six-time member of Team USA at the Solheim Cup and owns two career LPGA Tour victories.

Pressel brings prior on-air experience to her role with GOLF Channel and NBC. In addition to serving as a guest on-course reporter for LPGA Tour coverage on GOLF Channel, Pressel has been an analyst for the U.S. Senior Women’s Open as well as digital coverage of the U.S. Open for FOX Sports.