Selection Sunday 2026: Men’s and women’s brackets reveal date, time, schedule, how NCAA March Madness works

March Madness is finally here! It all begins on March 15 with Selection Sunday where the highly anticipated men’s and women’s tournament bracket — all of the teams and seeds — will be revealed. See below for everything you need to know about 2026 Selection Sunday.

When is Selection Sunday 2026?

Selection Sunday takes place on March 15, 2026.

What time does Selection Sunday begin?

The men’s bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. ET. The release of the women’s bracket will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How do I watch Selection Sunday for the men’s tournament?

The 68-team bracket reveal will take place at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

How do I watch Selection Sunday for the women’s tournament?

Coverage of the women’s bracket reveal will be available on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

How are the fields set for the NCAA tournaments?

The teams are chosen through a mix of 31 automatic qualifiers (by winning their postseason conference tournaments) and 37 at-large bids (selected by the NCAA committee).

There are four regions of teams seeded from 1 through 16 (which also is determined by the committee).

When do the March Madness NCAA Tournaments begin?

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments feature First Four play-in games among eight teams trying to advance to the main 64-team bracket.

The Men’s First Four will take place in Dayton, Ohio, at UD Arena on March 17 and 18. The first-round games in the 64-team bracket will begin on March 19.

The Women’s First Four will take place on March 18 and March 19 at neutral sites (on home courts for the top seeds that will play host to first-round games). The first-round games will begin on March 20.

