March Madness champions: Past winners list by year, most titles, history, records for Women’s NCAA Division I basketball 

March Madness has arrived again.

The 2025 NCAA Div. I Women’s Basketball Championship begins Wednesday and Thursday (March 19-20) with the First Four games.

Those contests begin what’s sure to be a pulse-pounding, three-week run that will culminate in Tampa, Florida with the Women’s Final Four (Friday, Apr. 4) and Women’s National Championship game (Sunday, Apr. 6).

Reigning national champions South Carolina are one of four No. 1 seeds for this year’s women’s basketball tournament, along with UCLA, USC and Texas.

The Gamecocks are seeking what would be their fourth NCAA women’s basketball title in program history and their third in the past four seasons. They would also be the first repeat national champions since UConn’s run of four consecutive titles over 2013-2016.

Here are some of the other basics that you need to know about the women’s version of March Madness.

Which team has won the most NCAA Division I women’s basketball championships all-time?

UConn has helped set the standard for women’s college basketball with an NCAA-best 11 national championships (1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016). Six of those titles ended in undefeated seasons. But it’s been almost a decade since Geno Auriemma’s Huskies last won it all. They’ll look to end their drought as a No. 2 seed in this year’s women’s tournament.

Which teams have won consecutive NCAA Division I women’s basketball championships?

UConn, Tennessee and USC have all earned consecutive women’s national titles. UConn has done so on three different occasions (2002-2004, 2009-2010, 2013-2016). Tennessee has done so twice (1996-1998, 2007-2008). USC earned their back-to-back titles in 1983 and 1984.

Which team has made the most Women’s Final Four appearances all-time?

UConn also has an NCAA-best 23 appearances in women’s basketball’s Final Four.Their most recent appearance came just last season. The Huskies lost to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes, 71-69, in one of the National Semifinals. Clark and Iowa then went on to lose to undefeated South Carolina in the National Championship game.

What’s the lowest women’s seed ever to win March Madness?

Since the NCAA women’s basketball tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1994 (the field again expanded to its current 68 teams in 2022), the lowest seed to win the title is No. 3. It has happened on three occasions: North Carolina in 1994, Tennessee in 1997 and LSU in 2023.

In 1994, the first tournament since the expansion to 64 teams, No. 3 seed North Carolina won it all in dramatic fashion. Charlotte Smith’s buzzer-beater 3-pointer gave the Tar Heels a 60-59 win over Louisiana Tech in the National Championship game.

In 1997, No. 3 seed Tennessee won its fifth national title overall and its second of three straight national titles during the mid-1990s. The Lady Vols, led by future WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Chamique Holdsclaw, weathered a second-half comeback by Old Dominion to win 68-59 in the National Championship game.

In 2023, Angel Reese and No. 3 seed LSU won the program’s first-ever NCAA national title. Reese and the Tigers beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa, 102-85, in the National Championship game.

Reese and Clark, both at the core of women’s basketball’s ongoing surge in popularity, would meet again in the 2024 Elite 8. Clark and the Hawkeyes were victorious in the rematch on their way to an appearance in that year’s National Championship game.

March Madness – Past women’s basketball title winners, year by year

2024 - South Carolina

2023 - LSU

2022 - South Carolina

2021 - Stanford

2020 - Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019 - Baylor

2018 - Notre Dame

2017 - South Carolina

2016 - UConn

2015 - UConn

2014 - UConn

2013 - UConn

2012 - Baylor

2011 - Texas A&M

2010 - UConn

2009 - UConn

2008 - Tennessee

2007 - Tennessee

2006 - Maryland

2005 - Baylor

2004 - UConn

2003 - UConn

2002 - UConn

2001 - Notre Dame

2000 - UConn

1999 - Purdue

1998 - Tennessee

1997 - Tennessee

1996 - Tennessee

1995 - UConn

1994 - North Carolina

1993 - Texas Tech

1992 - Stanford

1991 - Tennessee

1990 - Stanford

1989 - Tennessee

1988 - Louisiana Tech

1987 - Tennessee

1986 - Texas

1985 - Old Dominion

1984 - USC

1983 - USC

1982 - Louisiana Tech

Which coaches have won the most March Madness women’s championships?

Geno Auriemma has won an NCAA-record 11 women’s national championships as head coach for UConn (1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016).

The late Pat Summitt is second on this list with 8 women’s national championships as head coach for Tennessee (1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2008).

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is next with 4 women’s national championships as a head coach. Mulkey previously led Baylor to three national titles (2005, 2012, 2019) before claiming her first title with the Tigers in 2023.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and the retired Tara VanDerveer follow with 3 women’s national championships each.

Last season, Staley led the Gamecocks to a perfect 38-0 record and their third national title during her tenure in Columbia (2017, 2022, 2024).

VanDerveer, who retired in April 2024, claimed three national titles with Stanford (1990, 1992, 2021) and earned 1,216 career wins during her 45-year head coaching career.

VanDerveer’s 1,216 wins were the most by a head coach in college basketball history, women’s or men’s, until UConn’s Geno Auriemma passed her with his 1,217th career win on Nov. 20, 2024 (Auriemma’s win total has grown to 1,244 entering this year’s NCAA Tournament).