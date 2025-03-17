Printable March Madness bracket 2025: NCAA Division I basketball bracket to download, fill out

Whether you watch every game during the college basketball season or wait until the NCAA Tournament to tune in, March Madness is a time for us all to come together and compete to come closest to an unattainable goal: The perfect bracket.

Sure, the odds of getting every single game right are 1 in 9.2 quintillion, but that’s only if you guess or flip a coin. Per the NCAA, the chance improves to 1 in 120.2 billion if you know some basketball, which makes it sound positively attainable.

All jokes aside, it’s always a great time filling out the bracket.

Printable men’s March Madness bracket 2025

You can find a printable version of Yahoo’s men’s bracket here.

Printable women’s March Madness bracket 2025

You can find a printable version of Yahoo’s women’s bracket here.

When does March Madness start?

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments have two technical start points. The first for each is the First Four, when the lowest-ranked at-large and automatic-qualifier teams play each other to make the field of 64. The second is the official first round, when the field of 64 tips off and brackets close.

The men’s First Four starts at 6:40 PM EST on Tuesday, March 18, with 16-seeds Saint Francis and Alabama State facing off. The first round begins at 12:15 PM EST on Thursday, March 19, when No. 8 seed Louisville plays No. 9 seed Creighton.

Men’s March Madness 2025 schedule

First Four: March 18-19

First Round: March 20-21

Second Round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5

Championship Game: April 7

Women’s March Madness 2025 schedule

First Four: March 19-20

First Round: March 21-22

Second Round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 4

Championship Game: April 6