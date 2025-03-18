March Madness champions: Past winners list by year, most titles, history, records for Men’s NCAA Division I basketball 

March Madness has arrived again.

The 2025 NCAA Div. I Men’s Basketball Championship begins Tuesday and Wednesday (March 18-19) in Dayton, Ohio with the First Four games.

From there, an electric three weeks of competition lies ahead. It’ll all culminate at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas with the Men’s Final Four (Saturday, Apr. 5) and Men’s National Championship game (Monday, Apr. 7).

Two-time and defending men’s national champions UConn have not been up to their previous form this season. Nonetheless, the Huskies have a chance to join UCLA as the only schools to earn at least three consecutive NCAA men’s basketball championships in a row. UCLA earned an NCAA-record 7 consecutive titles from 1967-1973 under head coach John Wooden.

That’s one of the basics that you need to know about the men’s version of March Madness. Here are a few more…

Which team has won the most NCAA Division I men’s basketball championships all-time?

UCLA has won an NCAA-record 11 men’s basketball national championships (1964, 1965, 1967-1973, 1975, 1995). From 1964-1975, the Bruins created one of the greatest dynasties in sports history with 10 national championships, including seven in a row. But since that historic run, they’ve added just one. That came 30 years ago, when they knocked off Arkansas in the 1995 title game.

Which team has made the most men’s Final Four appearances all-time?

North Carolina has made an NCAA-record 21 men’s Final Four appearances. Their most recent appearance came in 2022. That year, the Tar Heels knocked off Marquette, No. 1 seed Baylor, UCLA and “Cinderella” No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s to reach the Final Four.

In the National Semifinal, UNC beat arch-rival Duke but squandered a 16-point lead over Kansas in the National Championship and lost to the Jayhawks, 72-69.

What’s the lowest men’s seed ever to win March Madness?

That would be No. 8 - Villanova back in 1985.

Since the NCAA men’s basketball tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 (the field later expanded to its current 68 teams in 2011), the lowest seed to win the title is No. 8.

In 1985, No. 8 seed Villanova beat Patrick Ewing and No. 1 seed Georgetown, 66-64, in the National Championship game to claim one of the biggest upsets in NCAA men’s tournament history.

Has St. John’s ever won an NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship?

St. John’s, which enters this year’s NCAA men’s tournament as a 2 seed, has never won an NCAA men’s basketball national championship.

The closest that they’ve ever come to a national title was in 1952, when they lost the National Championship game to Kansas, 80-63.

33 years later, in 1985, they made their second and last men’s Final Four appearance. They lost to No. 1 seed Georgetown in the National Semifinal.

The Red Storm is fresh off winning its first outright BIG EAST men’s regular season title since the 1984-85 season and their first BIG EAST men’s tournament title since 2000.

Which coaches have won the most March Madness men’s championships?

The late John Wooden leads all head coaches with 10 NCAA men’s basketball national championships that he won with UCLA (1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975).

Known as the “Wizard of Westwood,” Wooden mentored some of the game’s most beloved players, including Lew Alcindor - later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - and the late Bill Walton.

In total, six coaches have won at least 3 NCAA men’s basketball national championships. Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is second behind Wooden with his five titles leading the Blue Devils (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015).

Following “Coach K” is the late Adolph Rupp and his four titles with Kentucky (1948, 1949, 1951, 1958).

Three others, Jim Calhoun (UConn - 1999, 2004, 2011), Roy Williams (North Carolina - 2005, 2009, 2017), and the late Bob Knight (Indiana - 1976, 1981, 1987), each have three titles.

March Madness – Past men’s basketball title winners, year by year

2024 - UConn

2023 - UConn

2022 - Kansas

2021 - Baylor

2020 - Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19

2019 - Virginia

2018 - Villanova

2017 - North Carolina

2016 - Villanova

2015 - Duke

2014 - UConn

2013 - Louisville (vacated due to NCAA rules violations)

2012 - Kentucky

2011 - UConn

2010 - Duke

2009 - North Carolina

2008 - Kansas

2007 - Florida

2006 - Florida

2005 - North Carolina

2004 - UConn

2003 - Syracuse

2002 - Maryland

2001 - Duke

2000 - Michigan State

1999 - UConn

1998 - Kentucky

1997 - Arizona

1996 - Kentucky

1995 - UCLA

1994 - Arkansas

1993 - North Carolina

1992 - Duke

1991 - Duke

1990 - UNLV

1989 - Michigan

1988 - Kansas

1987 - Indiana

1986 - Louisville

1985 - Villanova

1984 - Georgetown

1983 - NC State

1982 - North Carolina

1981 - Indiana

1980 - Louisville

1979 - Michigan State

1978 - Kentucky

1977 - Marquette

1976 - Indiana

1975 - UCLA

1974 - NC State

1973 - UCLA

1972 - UCLA

1971 - UCLA

1970 - UCLA

1969 - UCLA

1968 - UCLA

1967 - UCLA

1966 - UTEP

1965 - UCLA

1964 - UCLA

1963 - Loyola (IL)

1962 - Cincinnati

1961 - Cincinnati

1960 - Ohio State

1959 - California

1958 - Kentucky

1957 - North Carolina

1956 - San Francisco

1955 - San Francisco

1954 - La Salle

1953 - Indiana

1952 - Kansas

1951 - Kentucky

1950 - CCNY

1949 - Kentucky

1948 - Kentucky

1947 - Holy Cross

1946 - Oklahoma State

1945 - Oklahoma State

1944 - Utah

1943 - Wyoming

1942 - Stanford

1941 - Wisconsin

1940 - Indiana

1939 - Oregon