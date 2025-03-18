Top prospects in 2025 NCAA Tournament: Analysis, players to watch in March Madness including Cooper Flagg

For a lot of NBA fans, the NCAA Tournament is when they start seriously scouting for the NBA Draft.

It’s the opposite for NBA teams, who have most of their work done already (they care more about interviews at the NBA Draft Combine and individual workouts than what happens in March). NBA teams have their draft boards relatively far along.

If you’re an NBA guy with a college hoops eye this week, what players should you watch? Here are 12 names to keep an eye on, starting with three Duke players expected to go in the top 10.

Duke’s top-10 trio

Duke’s plays at 2:50 p.m. ET, Friday, March 21, vs. the winner of St. Mary’s vs. American University first four game (CBS)

Duke is more than just Cooper Flagg. Make no mistake, Flagg is the clear and away the No. 1 pick in this draft whether or not he sets foot on the court for a second in the NCAA tournament because of a sprained ankle (he is expected to play, maybe limited minutes in the opener, but by Sunday expect a lot of Flagg). As one scout put it to me, he could have “really screwed up his knee,” and it would not have changed the draft order. That said, Duke is more than a one-man show; they have three guys expected to go in the top 10.

Cooper Flagg

Flagg came into this season as the likely No. 1 pick — particularly after a stand-out performance with the USA Select team over the summer — but with questions. He has answered them. Everyone knew he was a high-motor, competitive defender with serious rim protection. The question was could he create his own shot — he has shown improved handles, shot creation, and has averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game.

Cooper Flagg Highlights vs Wake Forest 😈🎩 pic.twitter.com/pvKrJDXWUS — DukeLights 𝕏 (@DukeLightsX) March 5, 2025

The Duke game to watch would be Sunday, especially if Baylor advances and Flagg faces off against another top-four player in this draft in VJ Edgecombe.

Khaman Maluach

There’s a market and a role in the NBA for old-school centers who can protect the rim and are a vertical threat on pick-and-rolls (Jarrett Allen, Rudy Gobert, Zach Eddy), and Maluach can be one of those guys. He is 7'2" with a 7'6" wingspan, moves his feet well defensively, and is seen as a solid, high-floor pick for whichever team takes him. He is averaging 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds a game, shooting 68.8%.

Kon Knueppel

He came into college with the reputation of a pure shooter and has lived up to that hitting 39.2% from 3 this season, averaging 14.4 points a game. His play as a shot creator for the Blue Devils has impressed scouts — a role he thrived in during the ACC Tournament with Flagg out. The questions are about how he will hold up defensively at the next level — he’s been a solid defender for Duke this season, but the guards at the next level are much quicker than in the ACC.

Others to watch

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Baylor faces Mississippi State at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21 (CBS)

Despite some rough stretches during the season, the explosive 6'3" guard — probably the best pure athlete in this draft class — has solidified himself as a top-four pick. He’s a high-level defender who averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game, shooting 34.5% from 3 this season, but his play as a shot creator and as a 3-point shooter (39% in conference play) improved as the season went on, making scouts optimistic about his future. If Baylor advances past Mississippi State and faces Duke on Sunday, tune in because Edgecombe could get time guarding Cooper Flagg (scouts would love to see that matchup).

VJ Edgecombe is the most explosive athlete in this class, but shows quite a bit of skill as well. He's an event-creator defensively who hit 39% of his 3s in Big 12 play with improving shot-creation and passing prowess that bodes well for his long-term development. pic.twitter.com/aIwf9EGLS4 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 13, 2025

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Illinois plays at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21, against the winner of the Xavier vs. Texas first-four game (TNT)

Big, ball-handling guards are all the rage in the NBA and Jakucionis qualifies: at 6'5" he is the floor general for the Illini but can work on or off the ball. He is a gifted passer but not the kind of athlete who just blows by guys. While the NCAA tournament only can move a player’s stock so much, Jakucionis is an exception: Can he shoot the rock? Can he limit turnovers against improved competition? While he averaged 15 points a game (plus 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists), he shot just 32.9% from 3 and 44.8% overall, averaging 3.6 turnovers a game. Here is a chance to start to change the narrative.

Liam McNeeley, UConn

UConn faces Oklahoma at 9:25 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21 (TNT)

You can’t go wrong drafting shooting and McNeeley is one of the best shooters in the draft, a plug-and-play guy at the next level. Sure, he only hit 33% from beyond the arc this season for the Huskies, but that’s partly because of a high ankle sprain early in the season, partly because of roster construction, which has forced McNeeley to be a primary shot creator for Dan Hurley. That’s not his forte, he is an off-the-ball catch-and-shoot guy (who can put the ball on the floor if there is a tight closeout). McNeeley is another case where a strong showing in the tournament can help his draft cause, solidifying the late lottery support behind him.

Derik Queen, Maryland

Maryland faces Grand Canyon at 4:35 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21 (TBS)

At 6'10", Queen brings size and is also one of the more skilled players in the draft — and he has been on a tear entering the postseason. He could light up Grand Canyon (a good test for him). Teams have to bring the double to slow him and he’s shown off some quality playmaking skills. He is averaging 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds a game, shooting 53.6% from the floor (however, he does not space the floor out to the arc). The concern is the defensive end of the floor, where he doesn’t put his athleticism to use, and it’s going to hurt his draft stock. He can start to change that perception in the tournament.

Tre Johnson, Texas

Texas faces Xavier at 9:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 19, in a first-four game (truTV); win and it faces Illinois on Friday

Tre Johnson is a bucket. He’s averaging 19.8 points a game to lead a Texas team not really built to take advantage of his skill set, and he’s shooting 39.2% from 3. He is fully capable of dropping 40 on Xavier Wednesday night. However, he’s a player that is all over draft boards — from 5 to 10-12 — because he doesn’t do much for the Longhorns beyond score, at least not consistently. Showing off skills beyond getting a bucket in the tournament would help his draft stock.

Tre Johnson with a career high vs Arkansas tonight..



39 PTS (14-28 FG, 7-11 3PT)

4 AST

2 STLS



How we feeling rn? Top 5?? pic.twitter.com/XOMHaF0qDd — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) February 27, 2025

Danny Wolf, Michigan

Michigan faces UC San Diego at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 20 (TBS)

Watch Danny Wolf to see where you fall on one of the guys who are all over the place on NBA draft boards — some teams might take him between 20-30 in the first round, while others see him as someone taken in the 40s in the second round. Wolf is a 7-footer who prefers to play on the perimeter, has good handles and averaged 13.1 points and 9.8 rebounds a game. That said, he wasn’t consistent and shot 33.7% from beyond the arc and had a few too many turnovers. Is he a five, a big three? Teams differ on his NBA fit. A big couple of tournament games might help his draft stock, at least in a few minds.

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Michigan State faces Bryant at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21 (TBS)

He’s the son of 13-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, but don’t confuse the two — Jase’s style is very different than his dad’s. Jase is a smaller point guard (6'2"… maybe) who plays with pace, has an excellent feel for the game and can get into the lane and break down defenses — he’s more Jalen Brunson/college Reed Sheppard in style than his father. Richardson is just fun to watch. Guys who come out of Tom Izzo’s Michigan State program just know how to play the game and Richardson is in that mold — he’s going to find a place in the NBA. But first, he could lead the Spartans on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Will Riley, Illinois

Illinois plays at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21, against the winner of the Xavier vs. Texas first-four game (TNT)

A 6'8" wing with potential as a shooter will always catch scouts’ eyes, and it’s that potential that scouts and front office people will be tuning in to see as long as the Illini keep playing. For the season, Riley averaged 12.5 points a game, shooting just 32.1% from beyond the 3-point line, but he has looked better of late. Drafting him is more of a project, a bet on developing his potential, but a big game on a big stage can help his draft stock by showing teams that he is further along than they thought.

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Colorado State faces Memphis at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21 (TBS)

He’s flown under the national radar but has been climbing the boards of scouts all season — a 6'5" wing who can shoot the rock, pass and defend is going to draw a lot of attention. Clifford is more of a plug-and-play guy at age 23, but playoff teams are leaning into players who can help now. He’s averaged 19 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game this season, shooting 50.7% from 3. He’s going to have to do everything for the Rams in the tournament — scouts will be watching to see how he handles that — but in the NBA his role will be smaller, an off-the-bench Swiss Army knife wing. A lot of teams think he could thrive in that role.

