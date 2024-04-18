Paul Swangard serves as a play-by-play analyst for track & field. Swangard joined NBC Sports in 2015 and made his Olympics debut in 2021, calling field events including the high jump, shot put and pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics.

The voice of the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, Swangard has called multiple track & field competitions since joining NBC Sports in 2015, including the USATF Outdoor Championships, Millrose Games, Boston Marathon, and Diamond League events. He served as the in-stadium English-language announcer for track & field at the 2016 Rio Olympics.