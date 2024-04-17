Rodney Harrison, a two-time Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro, serves as an on-site analyst during segments for NBC Sports’ Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports.

The former two-time Pro Bowl safety spent 15 seasons in the NFL, first with the San Diego Chargers (1994-2002) and later with the New England Patriots (2003-08), where he won two Super Bowls. Harrison is currently just one of two players in NFL history to record at least 30 sacks and 30 interceptions in his career, while his 30.5 sacks are the most by a defensive back in league history. Renowned as a clutch performer, the hard-hitting safety posted seven interceptions in 13 career playoff games.

During his tenure with the Patriots, Harrison served as the anchor for a Bill Belichick defense that helped win consecutive Super Bowls from 2004-05, including snatching two interceptions in Super Bowl XXXIX. He was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2003 and earned second-team honors the following year. In 2006, Harrison’s teammates honored him with the Ed Block Courage Award, given each year to the player who best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.

While with the Chargers, Harrison amassed 26 interceptions and earned two trips to the Pro Bowl (1998, 2001). He was also selected as the Chargers’ defensive player of the year four times, as voted on by his teammates (1996-97, 2000-01). In 1997, Harrison became the first player in NFL history to score touchdowns on a fumble return, interception return and kickoff return in the same season.

A former standout at Western Illinois from 1991-93, Harrison earned All-American honors twice and set the program’s single-game total tackles record (28) against Western Kentucky.

Harrison resides with his wife and children in Atlanta, Ga.