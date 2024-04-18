Steve Schlanger currently does play-by-play for a variety of sports on NBC and NBCSN, including hockey, basketball, cycling, speed skating, luge, figure skating and freestyle skiing.

Schlanger, who made his Olympic debut with NBC Sports at the 2012 Games in London as a cycling, triathlon, water polo and open water play-by-play announcer, called biathlon at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and served in the same capacity for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. He also co-hosted the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi.

Schlanger has been a play-by-play announcer more than 30 different sports for various networks during his career. His broadcasting highlights include: play-by-play for Major League Baseball, football for Fox Sports Net and the Big Ten Network, and hockey and basketball for CBS Sports Network.