Terry Gannon Download

Terry Gannon

Play-By-Play/Host

Terry Gannon is one of NBC Sports’ most versatile voices, serving as a play-by-play announcer and host for the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, Olympic figure skating and gymnastics, as well as other major events in those two sports, and college basketball. In October 2014, following their critically acclaimed commentary at the Sochi Olympics, Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were named NBC Sports Group’s lead figure skating announce team. The trio called all primetime figure skating and hosted the Closing Ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

Gannon’s coverage of five Olympic Games for NBC Sports includes roles as a studio host and play-by-play commentator for figure skating, short track, rowing, canoeing and golf. He joined NBC Sports Group in 2010, serving as a Golf Channel play-by-play announcer on coverage of the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

Prior, Gannon spent two decades at ABC/ESPN covering college basketball, college football, the NBA, WNBA, figure skating, horse racing, tennis, beach volleyball and golf. He hosted the 2002 FIFA World Cup, 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2004 Indianapolis 500, 2006 Belmont Stakes, ABC’s Wide World of Sports and ABC’s college football studio show. For three years, Gannon hosted the Tour de France and was the play-by-play announcer at the Little League World Series. For six years, he hosted the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Gannon was a member of the 1983 North Carolina State University National Championship Basketball team. During his illustrious four-year career for Jim Valvano’s Wolfpack (1981-1985), he was a two-time Academic All-America and the school’s all-time leading free throw shooter. In 1983, with an experimental three-point line adopted by several conferences, he was the number one three-point shooter in the nation.

Gannon resides in Los Angeles, CA with his wife, Lisa, daughter, Madailein and son, Jake.