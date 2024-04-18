World Snowboarding Champion and U.S. Olympian Todd Richards made his fourth appearance as NBC’s snowboarding analyst during the network’s coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. Richards competed in halfpipe at the 1998 Nagano Games, where snowboarding made its Olympic debut.

Todd Richards won two U.S. Open Halfpipe titles in 1994 and 1997, and two Winter X Games Halfpipe titles, including a gold medal at the inaugural Winter X Games in 1997.

Richards followed the 1998 Nagano Olympics with a double medal performance at the 2000 Winter X Games. In 2001 he was the Winter X Games V silver medalist in big air and slopestyle and the first place finisher at the World Snowboard Championship in slopestyle.

Richards’ book, P3: Pipes, Parks and Powder, an insider’s account of the emergence and explosive growth snowboarding, was released in November 2003.

Richards lives with his wife, son and daughter in Encinitas, Calif., and Breckenridge, Colo.