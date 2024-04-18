 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Todd Richards Download

TODD RICHARDS

Snowboarding Analyst

World Snowboarding Champion and U.S. Olympian Todd Richards made his fourth appearance as NBC’s snowboarding analyst during the network’s coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. Richards competed in halfpipe at the 1998 Nagano Games, where snowboarding made its Olympic debut.

Todd Richards won two U.S. Open Halfpipe titles in 1994 and 1997, and two Winter X Games Halfpipe titles, including a gold medal at the inaugural Winter X Games in 1997.

Richards followed the 1998 Nagano Olympics with a double medal performance at the 2000 Winter X Games. In 2001 he was the Winter X Games V silver medalist in big air and slopestyle and the first place finisher at the World Snowboard Championship in slopestyle.

Richards’ book, P3: Pipes, Parks and Powder, an insider’s account of the emergence and explosive growth snowboarding, was released in November 2003.

Richards lives with his wife, son and daughter in Encinitas, Calif., and Breckenridge, Colo.