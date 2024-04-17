Tony Dungy serves as an on-site analyst for segments on NBC Sports’ Football Night in America pre-game show alongside Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth.

Dungy, the historic Super Bowl-winning head coach whose teams made the playoffs each of his last 10 seasons, unprecedented in his era, received the game’s most coveted individual honor when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Dungy joined NBC’s Emmy-nominated studio show Football Night in America as an analyst in 2009 and was nominated for a Sports Emmy after his very first season, a rare accomplishment, and later again in 2013. He made his NBC Sports debut during the network’s coverage of Super Bowl XLIII, and served as a studio analyst for five Super Bowls with the network.

As a coach, Dungy made the playoffs in his final 10 seasons as a head coach before retiring from the NFL in 2008 (seven with Indianapolis; three with Tampa Bay). His crowning achievement came in Super Bowl XLI, when he became the first African-American head coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory as the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears, 29-17. A former NFL defensive back, Dungy is one of only four men in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as both a player and head coach, joining Mike Ditka, Tom Flores and Doug Pederson.

In 2010, Dungy was inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor, and was later inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor in September 2018. As head coach of Tampa Bay from 1996-2001, Dungy guided the Buccaneers to the playoffs four times, including the NFC Championship game in 2000. In his 13 seasons overall as a head coach, Dungy’s teams posted a losing record just once, his first season in Tampa Bay, which was infamous for its on-field struggles prior to his arrival.

Off the field, Dungy is renowned for his contributions to the community – both for civic and charitable causes. In August 2007, President George W. Bush appointed Dungy a member of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. The 25-member council represents leaders from government, business, entertainment, athletics and non-profit organizations committed to growing the spirit of service and civic participation. Dungy is also a best-selling author.