 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 20
Tadej Pogačar closes in on fourth Tour de France title, as Kaden Groves wins penultimate stage
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
DeWanna Bonner returns to Phoenix: ‘The love and welcome was very much needed’

Top Clips

cyclingstagetwentytdf.png
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_jonas_poka_dot_newbike_250726.jpg
Vingegaard has mechanical issues during Stage 20
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 20
Tadej Pogačar closes in on fourth Tour de France title, as Kaden Groves wins penultimate stage
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
DeWanna Bonner returns to Phoenix: ‘The love and welcome was very much needed’

Top Clips

cyclingstagetwentytdf.png
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_jonas_poka_dot_newbike_250726.jpg
Vingegaard has mechanical issues during Stage 20
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rhys McClenaghan, Olympic pommel horse gold medalist, to miss gymnastics worlds

  
Published July 26, 2025 11:45 AM

Olympic pommel horse gold medalist Rhys McClenaghan will miss the World Gymnastics Championships in October after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

“I’m disappointed to miss this year’s World Championships, but my priority is to maintain my place as the best in the world on pommel horse,” he said, according to a representative. “My goal is not only to retain my Olympic title in LA 2028 but to continue striving for gold in every major competition. This surgery was necessary to ensure I can perform at the highest level for years to come. Setbacks are part of elite sport, but my mindset is about turning challenges — as I have done before — into opportunities to raise my performance.”

McClenaghan, 26, became the first gymnast to win an Olympic medal for Ireland when he took pommel horse gold in Paris.

He’s also the lone artistic gymnast to win a world championships medal for Ireland, taking pommel horse bronze in 2019 and gold at the last two editions in 2022 and 2023.

McClenaghan is from Northern Ireland and represents Ireland at the Olympics and worlds. Northern Ireland does not compete separately at those events, so athletes from Northern Ireland can choose to compete for Ireland or Great Britain.

He previously underwent left shoulder surgery in November 2018 after a labral tear.

The last gymnast other than McClenaghan to win a global pommel horse title was American Stephen Nedoroscik at the 2021 Worlds. Nedoroscik also took bronze at the Paris Games behind McClenaghan and Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan.

ALFONSO RIBEIRO, ILONA MAHER, ALAN BERSTEN
Ilona Maher, Stephen Nedoroscik finish 2nd, 4th on Dancing with the Stars
Seven Olympians have won Dancing with the Stars.