Following a 13-year playing career competing on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry TOUR, Tripp Isenhour joined GOLF Channel as a studio analyst for Golf Central in 2008. Isenhour also serves as an on-course reporter for select PGA TOUR events.

His playing career highlights include four victories on the Korn Ferry TOUR and two top-five finishes on the PGA TOUR. During his playing career, he was elected to the Player Advisory Council on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry TOUR. In college, Isenhour was an All-American at Georgia Tech.