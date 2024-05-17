 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Welcome back! Scottie Scheffler holes approach shot on first hole at PGA Championship
ncaa_flag_1920_ncaaw19.jpg
The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Jon Rahm nearly shoots self out of PGA – and then he doesn’t

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_sahiththeegala_240516.jpg
Theegala starts fast in PGA Champ. despite illness
nbc_golf_pgachampionshiprd1hl_240516.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_240516.jpg
Rory happy with Rd 1 score, not with how he played

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Welcome back! Scottie Scheffler holes approach shot on first hole at PGA Championship
ncaa_flag_1920_ncaaw19.jpg
The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Jon Rahm nearly shoots self out of PGA – and then he doesn’t

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_sahiththeegala_240516.jpg
Theegala starts fast in PGA Champ. despite illness
nbc_golf_pgachampionshiprd1hl_240516.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_240516.jpg
Rory happy with Rd 1 score, not with how he played

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel Pod with Rex & Lav: Glamorous leaderboard on Day 1 at PGA Championship

  
Published May 16, 2024 08:51 PM
Rory's drive 'the most beautiful thing' in golf
May 15, 2024 07:25 PM
The Live From crew marvels at the power and elegance of Rory McIlroy's driving and how he might fare this week at the PGA Championship.

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Louisville, Kentucky for the 106th PGA Championship. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at Valhalla Golf Club on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Round 1:
Xander Schauffele is leading after a record round, but look who’s chasing him: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland (among others).