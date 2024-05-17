Golf Channel Pod with Rex & Lav: Glamorous leaderboard on Day 1 at PGA Championship
Published May 16, 2024 08:51 PM
Rory's drive 'the most beautiful thing' in golf
The Live From crew marvels at the power and elegance of Rory McIlroy's driving and how he might fare this week at the PGA Championship.
GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Louisville, Kentucky for the 106th PGA Championship. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at Valhalla Golf Club on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.
Round 1:
Xander Schauffele is leading after a record round, but look who’s chasing him: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland (among others).