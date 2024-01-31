 Skip navigation
Here are the 54 players, full team rosters for the start of LIV Golf’s 2024 season

  
Published January 31, 2024 08:57 AM

LIV Golf’s third season – and second full campaign – begins Friday at Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The season opener, the first of 14 scheduled events for the Saudi-backed league this year, comes with the debut not only of Jon Rahm’s team, Legion XIII, LIV’s 13th franchise, but three new signings. The additions this year are world No. 16 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 42 Adrian Meronk, No. 82 Lucas Herbert and No. 10 amateur Caleb Surratt, who left the University of Tennessee midway through his sophomore year.

Also new this year are the two wild-card spots per tournament, which will go to individuals not on a team. Hudson Swafford and Laurie Canter are the two wild cards for Mayakoba.

Here are the team lineups as LIV opens its season (*new addition):

4ACES
Dustin Johnson (captain)
Patrick Reed
Harold Varner III
Pat Perez

CLEEKS
Martin Kaymer (captain)
Richard Bland
Kalle Samooja*
Adrian Meronk*

CRUSHERS
Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Anirban Lahiri

FIREBALLS
Sergio Garcia (captain)
Abraham Ancer
Eugenio Chacarra
David Puig

HYFLYERS
Phil Mickelson (captain)
Cameron Tringale
Brendan Steele
Andy Ogletree*

IRON HEADS
Kevin Na (captain)
Danny Lee
Scott Vincent
Jinichiro Kozuma*

LEGION XIII
Jon Rahm (captain)*
Tyrrell Hatton*
Kieran Vincent*
Caleb Surratt*

MAJESTICKS
Ian Poulter (co-captain)
Henrik Stenson (co-captain)
Lee Westwood (co-captain)
Sam Horsfield

RANGE GOATS
Bubba Watson (captain)
Thomas Pieters
Peter Uihlein
Matt Wolff

RIPPER
Cam Smith (captain)
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Lucas Herbert*

SMASH
Brooks Koepka (captain)
Talor Gooch
Graeme McDowell
Jason Kokrak

STINGER
Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
Charl Schwartzel
Brendan Grace
Dean Burmester

TORQUE
Joaquin Niemann (captain)
Mito Pereira
Carlos Ortiz
Sebastian Munoz

INDIVIDUALS
Hudson Swafford
Laurie Canter