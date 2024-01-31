Here are the 54 players, full team rosters for the start of LIV Golf’s 2024 season

LIV Golf’s third season – and second full campaign – begins Friday at Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The season opener, the first of 14 scheduled events for the Saudi-backed league this year, comes with the debut not only of Jon Rahm’s team, Legion XIII, LIV’s 13th franchise, but three new signings. The additions this year are world No. 16 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 42 Adrian Meronk, No. 82 Lucas Herbert and No. 10 amateur Caleb Surratt, who left the University of Tennessee midway through his sophomore year.

Also new this year are the two wild-card spots per tournament, which will go to individuals not on a team. Hudson Swafford and Laurie Canter are the two wild cards for Mayakoba.

Here are the team lineups as LIV opens its season (*new addition):

4ACES

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Pat Perez

CLEEKS

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Richard Bland

Kalle Samooja*

Adrian Meronk*

CRUSHERS

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

FIREBALLS

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

HYFLYERS

Phil Mickelson (captain)

Cameron Tringale

Brendan Steele

Andy Ogletree*

IRON HEADS

Kevin Na (captain)

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma*

LEGION XIII

Jon Rahm (captain)*

Tyrrell Hatton*

Kieran Vincent*

Caleb Surratt*

MAJESTICKS

Ian Poulter (co-captain)

Henrik Stenson (co-captain)

Lee Westwood (co-captain)

Sam Horsfield

RANGE GOATS

Bubba Watson (captain)

Thomas Pieters

Peter Uihlein

Matt Wolff

RIPPER

Cam Smith (captain)

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Lucas Herbert*

SMASH

Brooks Koepka (captain)

Talor Gooch

Graeme McDowell

Jason Kokrak

STINGER

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)

Charl Schwartzel

Brendan Grace

Dean Burmester

TORQUE

Joaquin Niemann (captain)

Mito Pereira

Carlos Ortiz

Sebastian Munoz

INDIVIDUALS

Hudson Swafford

Laurie Canter