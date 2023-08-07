 Skip navigation
Top News

How to watch: Live streams for FedEx St. Jude, AIG Women’s Open, U.S. Women’s Am

  
Published August 7, 2023 01:00 PM
trophy_1920_aigwomens23.jpg

Here’s how you can access live streams to Golf Channel’s coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Wednesday

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64 (USGA)

Thursday

6AM-1PM (USA): AIG Women’s Open, Round 1 (R&A/LPGA Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16 (USGA)

Friday

6AM-1PM (USA): AIG Women’s Open, Round 2 (R&A/LPGA Tour)

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Amateur, quarterfinals (USGA)

7:15-9:15PM: Boeing Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

  • Tape-delayed; Golf Channel coverage, 10 p.m. - midnight

Saturday

7AM-2PM (USA): AIG Women’s Open, Round 3 (R&A/LPGA Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinals (USGA)

3-6PM (CBS): FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Boeing Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

7AM-Noon (USA): AIG Women’s Open, final round (R&A/LPGA Tour)

Noon-2PM (NBC/Peacock): AIG Women’s Open, final round (R&A/LPGA Tour)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round (PGA Tour)

2-6PM (CBS): FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round(PGA Tour)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Boeing Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)

7-10PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Women’s Amateur, finals (USGA)