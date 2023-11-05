 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23 — Lost scoring opportunities cost Irish more than turnovers do
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Championship weekend is a time of reflection for Joe Gibbs
NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day
Dr. Diandra: The Championship Contenders Part 2: William Byron and Kyle Larson

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michmccarthywilsonint_231104.jpg
McCarthy: We always focus on ‘one play at a time’
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyallthrows_231104.jpg
Every McCarthy throw from Week 10 win vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_purvsmichehl_231104.jpg
Highlights: Michigan routs Purdue 41-13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mone Inami wins first LPGA event at Toto Japan Classic

  
Published November 5, 2023 07:36 AM
TOTO Japan Classic - Final Round

OMITAMA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 05: Mone Inami of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the tournament following the final round of the TOTO Japan Classic at the Taiheiyo Club’s Minori Course on November 5, 2023 in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Getty Images

OMITAMA, Japan — Mone Inami of Japan shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the LPGA’s Japan Classic by one shot over Seon Woo Bae of South Korea and Shiho Kuwaki of Japan. It was the first win on the LPGA Tour for the 24-year-old.

Inami finished at 22-under 266 for the four rounds. Bae closed with a 67 and Kuwaki, who shared the lead after three rounds, slipped to a 71 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland shot a 65 and finished in a tie for sixth, three strokes off the pace.