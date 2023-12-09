 Skip navigation
PGA Tour hopeful WDs from Q-School because of heart issues

  
Published December 9, 2023 03:10 PM
Shad Tuten’s hopes at a PGA Tour card have hit another snag.

Tuten was the 31-year-old Korn Ferry Tour pro who missed out on one of 30 PGA Tour cards via KFT points following a two-shot penalty at the KFT’s Tour Championship in October. Tuten still kept full status on the developmental circuit, and he was exempt into the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, which begins Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and for the first time in over a decade will hand out PGA Tour cards (to the top 5 finishers and ties to be exact).

However, Tuten has now withdrawn from final stage, citing “severe heart issues.”

Tuten’s full statement: “Due to health issues, unfortunately I’m unable to compete at the Final Stage of @kornferry tour Qualifying in at TPC Sawgrass next week. After going through my normal prep for this event, my body can’t recover like normal and I’m unable to perform as well as I’d like. After the Tour Championship and the disaster of a week that was, I’ve been having severe heart issues and they haven’t gotten any better. My family’s health and my health will always be most important and professional golf will come soon enough. Thanks for the support!”

Tuten did not say when he expects to return to competition.