Anna Jackson serves as a co-host of Golf Today and anchors additional golf news programming on GOLF Channel. Jackson joined NBC Sports in 2019 as a co-host for Morning Drive.

Previously, Jackson hosted Golfing World weekly on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, in addition to conducting player interviews and features for the network. She also contributed as an occasional host of Season Pass, the European Tour’s weekly series. Prior, she also worked for the Ladies European Tour.

Jackson attended Oxford Brookes University, and is originally from the United Kingdom.