 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

149th Kentucky Derby
When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 150th Derby running
Taylor Fritz
Italy starting Davis Cup title defense against Brazil and U.S. plays Chile
NFL: DEC 31 Packers at Vikings
Quarterbacks who do (and don’t) target RBs

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_harrisonstory_240418.jpg
Harrison shares memories from 1994 NFL Draft
nbc_fnia_mockdraft_240418.jpg
Harrison, Dungy, Collinsworth reveal mock draft
nbc_pst_fulliv_240418.jpg
Liverpool need to play ‘free’ against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

149th Kentucky Derby
When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 150th Derby running
Taylor Fritz
Italy starting Davis Cup title defense against Brazil and U.S. plays Chile
NFL: DEC 31 Packers at Vikings
Quarterbacks who do (and don’t) target RBs

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_harrisonstory_240418.jpg
Harrison shares memories from 1994 NFL Draft
nbc_fnia_mockdraft_240418.jpg
Harrison, Dungy, Collinsworth reveal mock draft
nbc_pst_fulliv_240418.jpg
Liverpool need to play ‘free’ against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Anna Jackson Download

Anna Jackson

Host and Reporter, GOLF Channel

Anna Jackson serves as a co-host of Golf Today and anchors additional golf news programming on GOLF Channel. Jackson joined NBC Sports in 2019 as a co-host for Morning Drive.

Previously, Jackson hosted Golfing World weekly on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, in addition to conducting player interviews and features for the network. She also contributed as an occasional host of Season Pass, the European Tour’s weekly series. Prior, she also worked for the Ladies European Tour.

Jackson attended Oxford Brookes University, and is originally from the United Kingdom.