PGA TOUR’S WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES MORE THAN 50 HOURS OF LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Airs Thursday-Sunday Beginning at 2 p.m. ET

LPGA Tour Lotte Championship from Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii Airs Wednesday-Saturday in Primetime at 7 p.m. ET

Season-Long Champion Crowned at the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club – Thursday-Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

DP World Tour Playoffs Begin with Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – Coverage Begins Thursday at 2 a.m. ET

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 6, 2024 – GOLF Channel presents more than 50 hours of live tournament coverage this week, featuring the PGA TOUR World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii, the awarding of the Charles Schwab Cup in the PGA TOUR Champions final event of the season at Phoenix Country Club, and Rory McIlroy headlining the field in the first event of the DP World Tour Playoffs in Abu Dhabi.

PGA TOUR: WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP

The event returns to the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal course at the Diamonte Cabo San Lucas resort in Los Cabos. Erik van Rooyen earned in emotional win at last year’s event, winning in honor of Jon Trasamar, his former college teammate who was terminally ill from Stage 4 melanoma and passed shortly after the tournament ended. Coverage airs Thursday-Sunday from 2-5 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: On-Course: Arron Oberholser / Billy Ray Brown

Interviews: Kira K. Dixon

Notable Players This Week

Erik van Rooyen

Charley Hoffman

Keith Mitchell

Daniel Berger

Joel Dahmen





LPGA TOUR: LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

The LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship moves to the fall for the first time this year after being played in April since it was founded in 2012. The event is being held at Hoakalei Country Club outside of Honolulu for the third straight year. Grace Kim won last year’s event in a playoff in just her third start on the LPGA Tour. Coverage airs in primetime Wednesday-Saturday on GOLF Channel at 7 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Kay Cockerill

Notable Players This Week

Grace Kim

Brooke Henderson

Jin Young Ko

Ayaka Furue

Angel Yin

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

This is the final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs and the conclusion of the PGA TOUR Champions season. Last year’s tournament winner, Steven Alker, enters the week second in the Schwab Cup standings behind Ernie Els and has been in the top-three all three times he has played the event. Coverage from Phoenix Country Club airs Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

Ernie Els

Steven Alker

Padraig Harrington

Bernhard Langer

Vijay Singh

Retief Goosen

DP WORLD TOUR: ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP

The two-week DP World Tour Playoffs begin at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates this week. Rory McIlroy headlines a stout field which includes Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Tommy Fleetwood and Joaquin Niemann. Coverage begins at 2 a.m. ET from Thursday-Saturday and at 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Wednesday-Sunday this week. Anna Jackson will anchor coverage with analysis from Brendon de Jonge and Paige Mackenzie and reports from Kira K. Dixon.



Day Golf Central Wednesday 4-5 p.m. Thursday 1-2/10-11 p.m. Friday 1-2/10-11 p.m. Saturday 1-2/10-11 p.m. Sunday 1-2/7-8 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--