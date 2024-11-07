LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP AT MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY TODAY AT 3:15 P.M. MT
Diffey, Burton, Jarrett, and Letarte to Speak at Phoenix Raceway’s Media Center
Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and William Byron to Race for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship This Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
Pre-Race Coverage Begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET
STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 7, 2024 – NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte will preview the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock at a press conference during NASCAR Championship 4 media day at the Media Center at Phoenix Raceway today at 3:15 p.m. MT.
- WHAT: NBC Sports NASCAR Cup Series Championship Media Press Conference
- WHO: Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte
- WHEN: Today, Nov. 7, at 3:15 p.m. MT
- WHERE: Media Center at Phoenix Raceway
NBC Sports presents the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a special edition of Countdown to Green beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Cup Series practice will begin Friday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, with qualifying the following day at 5 p.m. ET, also on USA Network.
NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Date
Coverage
Platform
Time (ET)
Fri., Nov. 8
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
USA Network
5 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
USA Network
6 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 9
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
USA Network
4 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
USA Network
5 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 10
Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series
NBC, Peacock
2 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.
