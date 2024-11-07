 Skip navigation
LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP AT MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY TODAY AT 3:15 P.M. MT

Published November 7, 2024 10:37 AM

Diffey, Burton, Jarrett, and Letarte to Speak at Phoenix Raceway’s Media Center

Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and William Byron to Race for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship This Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Pre-Race Coverage Begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn.Nov. 7, 2024 – NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte will preview the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock at a press conference during NASCAR Championship 4 media day at the Media Center at Phoenix Raceway today at 3:15 p.m. MT.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports NASCAR Cup Series Championship Media Press Conference
  • WHO: Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte
  • WHEN: Today, Nov. 7, at 3:15 p.m. MT
  • WHERE: Media Center at Phoenix Raceway

NBC Sports presents the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a special edition of Countdown to Green beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Cup Series practice will begin Friday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, with qualifying the following day at 5 p.m. ET, also on USA Network.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Nov. 8

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

USA Network

5 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

USA Network

6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 9

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA Network

4 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

5 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 10

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

NBC, Peacock

2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--