ARSENAL VISIT CHELSEA IN LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 10, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

First-Place Liverpool Host Aston Villa this Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Features Grammy Award-Winning Musician and Chelsea Fan Noah Kahan this Sunday on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 6, 2024 – Fifth-place Arsenal visit fourth-place Chelsea this Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Chelsea drew Manchester United, 1-1, on Sunday as Moisés Caicedo scored a 74th minute equalizer. Arsenal lost to Newcastle, 1-0, on Saturday as the Gunners are winless in their past three PL matches. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by four matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Fulham (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Bournemouth (Peacock), West Ham v. Everton (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Southampton (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland (11 goals) and second-place Manchester City visit Brighton & Hove Albion on USA Network and Universo. Following Brighton-Manchester City is first-place Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their past six PL matches, hosting Aston Villa at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the action live from Anfield.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by three matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Ipswich (USA Network, Telemundo), Manchester United v. Leicester City (Peacock), and Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle (Peacock).

Following Chelsea-Arsenal on Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY ON PEACOCK

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday on Peacock featuring an interview with Grammy Award-Winning musician and Chelsea fan Noah Kahan.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Brighton & Hove Albion Chief Executive, Paul Barber, shared his personal journey since arriving at Brighton in 2012, the keys to recruiting young talented players and top-quality head coaches as well as how bright the future can be for the Seagulls moving forward.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches starting December 4th.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):





Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Nov. 9 9:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 9 10 a.m. Brentford v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 10 a.m. West Ham v. Everton Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 9 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Nov. 10 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Nov. 10 9 a.m. Tottenham v. Ipswich USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 10 9 a.m. Manchester United v. Leicester City Peacock Sun., Nov. 10 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle Peacock Sun., Nov. 10 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Nov. 10 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 10 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Nov. 10 2 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock

